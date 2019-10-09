{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The band Blue Agent will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday at Fremont Eagles Club.

There is no cover charge and everyone is welcome.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The regular kitchen menu will be served from 5:30-7 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments