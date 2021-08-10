Bob Olsen Show to hit musical high note

“She flies all over the world,” Olsen said, adding, “She’s an outstanding performer.”

A 2019 Associated Press article said Redlawsk, who also flies a helicopter, spent summers in Fremont as a child. Her interest in flying began during one of those summer trips.

The upcoming shows will include a variety of music.

Olsen said the musicians will play ballads and swing tunes. Dan Wondra and his jitterbug dancers of Omaha will be a featured part of the program.

Tom Adamson, who will serve as master of ceremonies during the show, said the jitterbug dancers performed during the John C. Fremont Days Festival.

“And it was fabulous,” Adamson said. “I — as the MC — am going to emphasize that people have a good time and get out and dance.”

Songs in the show will include: “Don’t Be Ashamed of Your Age,” “Fireman’s Polka” and “Musical Cocktail.”

Adamson encourages the public to attend for “a good time, good music, good people — and we’d like to get people out and dance a little bit.”

Olsen has been an instrumental part of Fremont’s musical heritage for decades.