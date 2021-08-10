Bob Olsen Show to hit musical high note

You don’t get to hear a jet pilot play music every day.
Or see some jitterbug dancers.
Or hear the tunes of a time-honored music man and his top-quality musician pals.
But on Aug. 28, the public is invited to The Bob Olsen Show.
Performances start at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Cost is $5 per ticket. Tickets are available at Sampter’s store in downtown Fremont or by emailing: tadamson@neb.rr.com.
Olsen, 92, said the show gives the public “a chance to hear the top in their profession.”
Musicians include: Paul Haar, associate professor of saxophone and director of jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Norman Sodomka, a professional trumpet player in the Grand Island area, both of whom were Olsen’s former students.
Haar, a former Fremonter, has performed with a host of renowned jazz musicians including Grammy nominee Toshiko Akiyoski and has backed personalities such as Lou Rawls, Tony Bennett and Gladys Knight and the Temptations.
Haar’s parents, Sol and Dotty Haar, owned Harr’s Restaurant first in Fremont and then in Waterloo.
Olsen’s niece, Judy Redlawsk of Pennsylvania, a jet pilot, is among the musicians and will play the flute.
“She flies all over the world,” Olsen said, adding, “She’s an outstanding performer.”
A 2019 Associated Press article said Redlawsk, who also flies a helicopter, spent summers in Fremont as a child. Her interest in flying began during one of those summer trips.
The upcoming shows will include a variety of music.
Olsen said the musicians will play ballads and swing tunes. Dan Wondra and his jitterbug dancers of Omaha will be a featured part of the program.
Tom Adamson, who will serve as master of ceremonies during the show, said the jitterbug dancers performed during the John C. Fremont Days Festival.
“And it was fabulous,” Adamson said. “I — as the MC — am going to emphasize that people have a good time and get out and dance.”
Songs in the show will include: “Don’t Be Ashamed of Your Age,” “Fireman’s Polka” and “Musical Cocktail.”
Adamson encourages the public to attend for “a good time, good music, good people — and we’d like to get people out and dance a little bit.”
Olsen has been an instrumental part of Fremont’s musical heritage for decades.
His dad, Walter, taught instrumental music at Fremont Public Schools for 38 years.
Bob Olsen performed with various bands, playing for radio shows in New York City and Chicago. Then — after his dad retired — Bob taught instrumental music at FPS for 35 years.
Adamson retired after 29 years as a professor at Midland University. He teaches business classes at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and Metropolitan Community College.
He and Olsen began writing songs more than two years ago. A couple of those songs will be in the show.
Like Adamson, Olsen also hopes people will attend one of the performances and believes they’ll benefit by doing so.
“It will give them the opportunity to get out of the house,” Olsen said. “I think it will be a really good show.”