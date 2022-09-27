Branson artist to perform fundraising concert at Fremont Friendship Center

Award-winning Branson artist Bill Chrastil will be performing a fundraiser concert from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Chrastil performs the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, The Ventures, Tom Jones, as well as music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, classic rock and country.

He is a member of the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame, South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame and Nebraska Music Hall of Fame. His Branson show awards include Best Gospel CD of the Year, Best Horizon Show the Year, and Best Vocal Impressionist of the Year.

Chrastil will be bringing all of his lighting for this show. He is performing the show at no cost, allowing all of the funds raised to go to the Fremont Friendship Center.

Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the friendship center. Tickets at the door will be $15.

Cheesecake, iced tea, water and decaffeinated coffee will be served.