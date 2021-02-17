 Skip to main content
Class Act II to play Friday at Fremont Eagles Club
Class Act II will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, on the Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St.

There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band.

The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.

