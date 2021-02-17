Class Act II to play Friday at Fremont Eagles Club

Class Act II will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, on the Fremont Eagles Club’s main floor, 649 N. Main St.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band.
The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today