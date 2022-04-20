Community band will begin practice on April 28

The North Bend Area Community Band will begin practice for its summer season of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.

Practices will be held in the North Bend Central Band Room. Anyone who plays an instrument, regardless of age, is invited to play with the band. Anyone interested can come to practice and bring their instrument.

Bruce Bartels of Fremont will be directing the band. This is Bartel’s 14th year of directing the band.

The North Bend Area Community Band was organized in 1987. It numbers about 35 to 40 players. The band has performed summer and holiday concerts each year since its organization with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic.

For more information, contact Carol at 402-652-8166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.