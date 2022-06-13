 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Concert in the Park to feature The 70's Band

  • 0
The 70's Band logo

The 70’s Band will be performing at this Thursday’s Concert in the Park.

Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will start at 6:30 p.m. at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

John Stamos hits out at Tony Awards for snubbing Bob Saget from 'In Memoriam' segment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News