Concert in the Park to feature The 70's Band

The 70’s Band will be performing at this Thursday’s Concert in the Park.
Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department will start at 6:30 p.m. at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
