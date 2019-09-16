The 2019-20 Sinai Festival Sounds Series will begin Sunday with a performance by Palladium Brass. The concert is set for 3 p.m. at Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., in Fremont.
Founded by Michael Thompson in 1989, the Palladium Brass has become one of the area’s premier chamber ensembles. In addition to performing with this ensemble, members of the group also perform with other local and national groups, including the Omaha and Lincoln symphonies, San Diego Symphony, Mannheim Steamroller, and other national touring shows.
Musicians in the Palladium Brass include Michael Thompson and Tom Kelly, trumpet; Alan Mattingly, horn; Mark Mendell, trombone; and Steve Steager, tuba. Joining the group on some selections for the classic combination of organ and brass will be Claire Bushong, organist at Sinai Lutheran Church.
Admission to this concert is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.