County fair season set to begin with events in Burt and Douglas counties

It’s officially county fair season.

Animal shows, 4-H projects, carnivals, musical performances and more – all popular attractions at county fairs – will be getting underway Friday with the opening of the Burt County Fair and Douglas County Fair.

This year’s Burt County Fair, which run July 15-19 in Oakland, has the theme of “There’s No Time Like Fair Time.”

The poultry show kicks off the fair at 10 a.m. Friday, and an abundance of events and activities are planned throughout the five days of the fair.

The fair concert will feature country music star Rodney Atkins, Andy Griggs and local artist Justin Kane. Gates to the grandstand will open at 5 p.m. Saturday with the concert set to begin at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 while VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets include front of stage access, a private bar and bathroom. Tickets may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.

Some of Atkins’ hits include “These Are My People,” “It’s America,” “Watching You,” “Take a Back Road” and “If You’re Going Through Hell.”

The fair’s pavilion will feature many free performances throughout the fair. Acts will include Omaha Street Percussion, Laura Ernst Variety Show, String Beans concert, caricature drawings by Connie, James Wedgwood comedy ventriloquism shows and the Omaha Circus Art fire and light show. Omaha Circus Art also will provide several strolling acts on Sunday.

In celebration of the 110th Burt County Fair, Monday will be Senior Night at the Fair Foundation Pavilion.

Professional accordionist Wayne Miller will perform at 5 p.m. Wedgwood’s show at 6 p.m. with include comedy, ventriloquism and more. The Heavenly Hen’s Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The Burt County Fair Foundation will be giving vouchers for a free piece of pie, ice cream and drink from the 4-H Kitchen to anyone over the age of 65.

Vouchers, which can be picked up after 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, in front of the fair office, are only good for Monday.

The fair parade will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be followed by the Burt County Cattlemen’s Barbecue west of the grandstand area.

Sunday evening also will feature the demolition derby at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 11 and over. Kids 10 and under will be admitted free. Pit passes are $20 per person (no exception on age).

Other attractions at the fair will include 4-H/FFA exhibits, open class exhibits, bingo, carnival rides, local vendors, local school art projects, a kid zone, 4-H Kitchen and Relay For Life concession stand. All activities are open to all ages.

A full schedule of events can be viewed at burtcountyfair.net.

Liberty First Credit Union Arena, formerly known as Ralston Arena, will be the site of this year’s Douglas County Fair. The arena is located at 7300 Q St. in Ralston.

The Douglas County Fair, which runs from Friday through Sunday (July 15-17), will include a community stage that will feature local bands, dance groups and singers.

The community stage schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 15: Lowgaen Schmidt, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: String Sprouts Squad, 10:30 a.m.; School of Rock, 2 p.m.; Dirty Boots Band, 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 17: Grace Unchained, 11:30 a.m.; Blue Sunday, 12:30 p.m.; Vertigo Blues Band, 1:40 p.m., Omaha Street Percussion, 3 p.m.; The Redwoods, 5 p.m.

The Edgerton Explorit Center will offer interactive activities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Edgerton Explorit demonstrations will include: Amazing Bubbles, Sparks, Artic Blast, Spaceflight Explorers, Good Vibrations, and Go Show.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau will provide interactive displays. A kids’ zone will offer bounce houses, games and miniature golf. A petting zoo will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will be face painting and balloon twisting from 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

An antique tractor display may be viewed from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the fair, visit douglascountyfair.org.