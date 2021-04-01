County fairs look forward to concerts returning in 2021

Area county fairs are hoping 2021 treats them better than 2020.

Last summer saw most county fairs scale back their planned events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant the cancellation of concerts and other popular attractions such as carnivals and demolition derbies.

Fans looking to see some of their favorite artists perform close to home are in luck this year. Some artists originally booked in 2020 for area county fairs are on tap to take the stage this summer.

Last year, Logan Mize and Granger Smith were scheduled to perform at the Washington County Fair in Arlington. That concert was ultimately canceled, but Mize is set to headline this year’s concert on Friday, July 30, in Arlington.

Mize is an accomplished country singer/songwriter from Clearwater, Kansas. In 2010, several years after moving to Nashville, Mize signed a publishing/record deal with Big Yellow Dog Music and a booking deal with a major agency.

He sent the next seven years playing in numerous venues across the United States. In 2016, he booked a solo acoustic tour via social media and traveled more than 20,000 miles in less than two months.