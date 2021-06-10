Craig Morgan will be headlining this year's Dodge County Fair concert

A chart-topping country music singer will be making a stop in Scribner this summer.

Craig Morgan, who has been on the country music scene for 20 years, will be headlining the 2021 Dodge County Fair concert. This year’s fair will take place Aug. 3-8.

The concert, set for Aug. 6, also will feature music by Dylan Bloom and Jason Earl Band. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are currently being sold for a special early-bird price of $20. Prices will increase at a later date.

Tickets to the concert, as well as the MATTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on Aug. 5, and Demolition Derby & Tough Trucks on Aug. 7, are available to purchase online at www.dodgecountyfair.org/tickets. Kids ages 10 and under will be admitted free to the concert as well as the truck and tractor events.

Morgan, an Army veteran, released his latest album, “God, Family, Country,” in 2020. He pays tribute to all three of those pillars while returning to Broken Bow Records, the record label with whom he scored his first Top 10 single, “Almost Home.”