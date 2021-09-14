 Skip to main content
Dance set for Sept. 18 at Fremont Eagles Club
Dance set for Sept. 18 at Fremont Eagles Club

Supportive Singles will be sponsoring a ‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

All singles and couples are welcome. Free dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

