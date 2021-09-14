Dance set for Sept. 18 at Fremont Eagles Club

Supportive Singles will be sponsoring a ‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
All singles and couples are welcome. Free dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today