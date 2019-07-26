Some students will be dancing to help people affected by spring flooding.
Midland University Dance of Fremont is partnering with Three Hearts Dance of Jacksonville, Florida, to host the Nebraska Strong Dance Concert, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kimmel Theatre. The theater is on the Midland University campus.
This hourlong concert — a one-night-only event — will feature original pieces choreographed by Three Hearts Dance’s Lexie Bristol and Midland Head Dance Coach Katie Speicher.
Students in the Midland dance program have choreographed several pieces as well.
Admission to the event is free, but with any donation over $20 the contributor will be entered to win a raffle basket.
Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100.
All proceeds of the concert will go to Nebraska Strong, a partnership with NEMA and the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership.
This fund goes directly to communities affected by the floods:
- Implementing community development solutions, such as housing, neighborhood revitalization or small business assistance;
- Addressing and improving health and human services needs;
- Cleaning up and protecting natural and environmental resources;
- Strengthening infrastructure critical to a healthy community.
“As a program, we are so thankful for the support and love we received from the Fremont community during the March 2019 floods,” Speicher said. “We are excited to be able to raise funds and give back to our Nebraska family who was affected by this spring’s devastating flood.”
Flooding that occurred in Fremont and surrounding areas in mid-March affected many homes, farms and businesses.
Local and area residents throughout the community have sought to help people impacted by the flooding.