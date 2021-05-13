Diamond Rio will be performing at this summer's Saunders County Fair

The Omaha Children’s Museum will host DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend this Friday through Sunday. The museum will be open special hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Some of your favorite superheroes will be taking over the museum. Kids are invited to enjoy Superhero Science with the museum’s S.T.E.A.M. cart, create their very own superhero identity, test their super strength on an obstacle course, and meet some of their favorite heroes.

Activities are included with regular museum admission, and are free for members. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children (ages 2-59), $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.

Wine festival

If you’re a wine connoisseur, the Toast Nebraska Wine Festival was designed with you in mind.

The Toast Nebraska Wine Festival will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 1-9 p.m. Saturday at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in Omaha. This is a 21 and over event.

Tickets include a tasting glass to keep, tastings of more than 100 Nebraska wines, artisan vendors, live music and food vendors.

Advance tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.toastwinefest.com. On-site tickets will be an additional $20 at the door.