Diamond Rio will be performing at this summer's Saunders County Fair

A well-known country music band will be headlining the 2021 Saunders County Fair concert.
Diamond Rio will take the stage for the fair’s concert on July 31 in Wahoo. The opener will be Chancey Williams.
This year’s Saunders County Fair will take place July 22 through Aug. 1.
Diamond Rio formed in 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Dan Truman (keyboards) and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).
Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 debuted with the single, “Meet in the Middle,” which made them the first band to ever send a debut single to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Some of the band’s other most recognizable hits include: “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week Or Two” and “I Believe.”
Diamond Rio was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1998, becoming the first group since The Whites, who joined in 1984, to receive Opry membership.
The Grammy Award-winning band is known for its vocal harmonies, varied instrumentation, and for playing every note on every album it has released.
Chancey Williams is a saddle bronc rider turned neo-traditional country music artist. He has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the United States.
Willaims is the only artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Williams debuted his new album, 3RD STREET, at No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. Williams co-wrote eight of the album’s tracks from the reminiscent throwback tune “College,” to upbeat anthems such as “The World Needs More Cowboys” and “Tonight We’re Drinkin’” to raw, stripped-down ballads such as “Let It Go.”
Tickets for the Saunders County Fair concert are $29 through July 24. From July 25-30, the price goes up to $34. On the day of the concert (July 31), tickets will be $39.
For early entry tickets, add $10 to those prices. Early entry tickets allow concert admittance at 6 p.m. Normal concert admittance will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
While you still have to wait a couple months for the Saunders County Fair, here’s a few events taking place this weekend:
Superhero weekend
The Omaha Children’s Museum will host DC vs. Marvel Family Fun Weekend this Friday through Sunday. The museum will be open special hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Some of your favorite superheroes will be taking over the museum. Kids are invited to enjoy Superhero Science with the museum’s S.T.E.A.M. cart, create their very own superhero identity, test their super strength on an obstacle course, and meet some of their favorite heroes.
Activities are included with regular museum admission, and are free for members. Museum admission is $14 for non-member adults and children (ages 2-59), $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and children under 2.
Wine festival
If you’re a wine connoisseur, the Toast Nebraska Wine Festival was designed with you in mind.
The Toast Nebraska Wine Festival will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday and 1-9 p.m. Saturday at Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in Omaha. This is a 21 and over event.
Tickets include a tasting glass to keep, tastings of more than 100 Nebraska wines, artisan vendors, live music and food vendors.
Advance tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.toastwinefest.com. On-site tickets will be an additional $20 at the door.
Charity cruise
The Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise will take place Sunday. The cruise will start at 1 p.m. at Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., in Fremont. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash.
All event proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont and the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. For more information, call 402-719-5594.