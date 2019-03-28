After a successful inaugural concert at last year’s fair, the Saunders County Ag Society has another show on tap for this summer.
Country musician Dylan Scott will take the stage Aug. 2 at the Saunders County Fair in Wahoo. Sponsored by Syngenta, the concert is set for 8 p.m.
Advance general admission tickets are $20 until July 1. After July 1, general admission tickets go up to $25.
Tickets will be $30 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
Described as an old soul with a young spirit, Scott dreamed of following his father’s path to Nashville.
He grew up in rural northeastern Louisiana.
“Growing up in the country is part of my music,” Scott says in his bio. “There were woods near our house. I grew up duck hunting and deer hunting. I went fishing and I played ball. That’s just what we did and who we were.”
Scott’s father played guitar behind Freddy Fender, Freddie Hart and other country stars.
Scott first saw Music City when he was about 15 years old. Just before turning 19, Scott accepted a contract from Curb Records and began recording.
He put together a unique “band of brothers,” consisting of his brother, Logan, on lead guitar and two other siblings, Garrett and Darrick Cline, on bass and drums, respectively.
Scott’s debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy,” was released in June 2013. It was followed up by “Crazy Over Me,” which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Sales Chart.
He released his debut studio album, self-titled “Dylan Scott,” in August 2016. It debuted at No. 5 on the Top Country Albums Chart.
Scott scored his first No. 1 with “My Girl.”
Scott recently wrapped up his Nothing to Do Town Tour. In May, he will be heading off on Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour.
“We throw a lot of elements into these songs, just like we do in our show,” Scott said. “Our show is very diverse: we come out rockin’, then we might do some really old-school country stuff and then some hip-hop or something that’s cool on the radio now.
“One of the biggest compliments I can think of is when people come up to me after the show and go, ‘Man, I’m not really a country music fan, but that was awesome. I even liked the country/country stuff you did.’”
The opener for Scott’s show at the Saunders County Fair will be Bucka Ruse. The local band based out of Yutan plays covers and original songs.
The 2019 Saunders County Fair will run July 28 through Aug. 4.