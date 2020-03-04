Eagles Club plans dinners, music

Down Memory Lane will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. Friday on the main floor of Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The regular menu, including catfish, will be served along with the special of spaghetti.

New York strip steak will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday. Whiskey Alibi Band will be playing in the ballroom from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Everyone is welcome. There is a $5 cover charge. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

