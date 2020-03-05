Entertainment announced for Saunders County Fair

A classic rock band and a country duo will be making their way to Wahoo this summer.
38 Special and BlackHawk will be taking the stage on Friday, July 31, as part of this year’s Saunders County Fair. The concert is being sponsored by Sid Dillon Chevrolet Buick of Wahoo.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at www.saunderscountyfair.com. The sooner you purchase tickets, the cheaper they will cost.
Tickets will be $25 from Friday through March 31, $30 from April 1 through July 26, and $40 from July 27-31.
Early admission gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Early admission tickets are $10 extra and will allow you to enter the gates early to secure a spot closest to the stage. The gates will open at 7 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.
BlackHawk will perform at 8 p.m. with 38 Special will follow half an hour after BlackHawk concludes its show.
The Saunders County Fair will run from July 26 through Aug. 2.
38 Special has been together for more than three decades. The band continues to bring its blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities each year.
Some of 38 Special’s signature tunes include: “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.”
The band members pride themselves on the intensity of their live shows.
“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years,” guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said on the band’s website. “We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”
In addition to Barnes, 38 Special includes keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, drummer Gary Moffatt, bassist Barry Dunaway and guitarist Jerry Riggs.
“This music keeps our wheels on the road,” Barnes said. “We’re a band that’s tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it’s the ultimate validation.”
BlackHawk has been together for more than 20 years and has sold over 7 million albums.
BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single, “Goodbye Says It All.” It was followed by Top 5 hits: “Every Once in a While,” “I Sure Can Smell the Rain,” “Down in Flames” and “That’s Just About Right.”
The album was certified Double-Platinum and the band received an ACM nomination as Best New Vocal Group of the Year.
“BlackHawk followed it up with hit albums, “Strong Enough,” “Love & Gravity” and “Sky’s The Limit.” They featured such hits as “I’m Not Strong Enough To Say No,” “Like There Ain’t No Yesterday,” “Big Guitar,” “Almost A Memory Now,” “There You Have It” and “Postmarked Birmingham.”
BlackHawk began as a trio with Henry Paul, Dave Robbins and Van Stephenson. After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of melanoma, Stephenson died in April 2001. Paul and Robbins regrouped and returned to the album charts with their Greatest Hits, dedicated to Stephenson and featuring his final track, “Ships of Heaven.” BlackHawk continues to record new music.
“BlackHawk has a 20-year history of a certain kind of song craft as well as a quality of performance,” Paul said of the band’s website. “People have always come to our shows expecting a concert that is emotionally and musically engaging, and the band still sounds even better than the records, night after night, show after show. When we take the stage, we work as hard as we ever have. We owe it to the music, we owe it to ourselves, and Van, and we owe it to the fans. Now more than ever, that’s the true legacy of BlackHawk.”