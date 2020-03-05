Entertainment announced for Saunders County Fair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The band members pride themselves on the intensity of their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years,” guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said on the band’s website. “We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”

In addition to Barnes, 38 Special includes keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, drummer Gary Moffatt, bassist Barry Dunaway and guitarist Jerry Riggs.

“This music keeps our wheels on the road,” Barnes said. “We’re a band that’s tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it’s the ultimate validation.”

BlackHawk has been together for more than 20 years and has sold over 7 million albums.

BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single, “Goodbye Says It All.” It was followed by Top 5 hits: “Every Once in a While,” “I Sure Can Smell the Rain,” “Down in Flames” and “That’s Just About Right.”