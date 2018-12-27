Friday
Concerts
Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. In honor of his 22nd annual holiday tour, Brickman will debut original songs, along with the sounds and stories of the season. Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Saturday
Events
“Midwinter’s Night Dream,” 7 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The interactive magic show runs approximately 45-50 minutes in length and is performed by Old Market Magician Ryan Chandler. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 per child ages 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.
Sunday
Events
Monday
Concerts
Plymouth Brass featuring the UNL Husker Horn Choir, 7 p.m., First Plymouth Church, Lincoln. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.abendmusik.org.
Events
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. The party will end when guests do the bubble-wrap stomp and balloons drop from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling. Regular museum admission applies.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There will be entertainment from Joe Cole’s Magic Show, music and an early countdown to 2019 complete with a beach ball drop at noon. Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Participants will make party hats and a simple craft. There also will be 2019 coloring sheets, dance music and a countdown to noon when the balloon drop occurs.
Make Believe Midnight, 2-4:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m., Lincoln Children’s Museum. Families are encouraged to pick the time that works best for them and celebrate with a dance party, bubble-wrap stomp and countdown with a balloon drop. There will be free party favors. Tickets are $15 for non-members.
Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party, 5-8 p.m., Omaha Children’s Museum. Bubbles is the theme with activities, a mermaid meet and greet, and an ending that includes a bubble wrap stomp, sparkling apple juice toast and a fizzy countdown at “midnight.” All activities are included with museum admission (while supplies) last.
Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, 7 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, 14th and Farnam streets, Omaha. The New Year’s Eve fireworks display is one of the largest in the region and the last signature event of the Holiday Lights Festival. Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 to enjoy the accompanying music while watching the show.
New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m., Mead Fire Hall, Mead. The casino night and horse racing New Year’s Eve fundraiser will benefit the Mead Post Prom Committee. Social hour is from 8-9 p.m. Casino night and bingo is from 9-11 p.m. while horse racing is from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The cost of $25 per person will include entry, casino chips, various food and party favors. Must be 21 and over to attend.
New Year’s Eve party, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission of $10 per person will include a ticket for a chance to win a 55-inch flat screen TV. Other tickets can be purchased from Down Memory Lane band member (must be present to win). Dinner will not be served before the dance. Breakfast will be served from midnight to 2 a.m. The menu includes eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. The cost is $6 plus tax.
New Year’s Eve celebration, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Rox, downtown Fremont. The celebration will feature music by The Brits. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A ticket includes entry, party favors and champagne. Tickets may be purchased at The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.
New Year’s Eve bash, 9 p.m., Tin Lizzy Tavern, Fremont. The event will feature live music by Centerline with special guest Mitch Burt. The cost is $10 at the door. There will be free raffle prizes and a champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve celebration, 9 p.m., The Corner Bar, Fremont. The event will feature music with the Hector Anchondo Band.
Tuesday
Events
First Day Hike, 9 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants are encouraged to bring their binoculars for the 1 ½-mile hike in the park where they will be observing the local waterfowl and wildlife. A park entry permit is required.
Wednesday
Events
Jan. 3
Events
Open house, Fremont Family YMCA. Everyone is invited to try the YMCA for free all day. Activities will include: Bounce house on the tennis courts, 5-7 p.m.; free skate, 1-3 p.m.; crafts and games, 4-5 p.m.; pool party, 5:30-7 p.m.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
