Friday
Events
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Behind the Scenes, 1:30 p.m., International Quilt Study Center & Museum, Lincoln. Visitors will spend an hour touring the Dillow Conservation Work Room and Collections Storage with one of the museum’s team members. To reserve a spot, call 402-472-6549. The cost is $30.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Jerry Stingley and Mike Semrad will play music from 7-10 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Showing of “The Polar Express,” 6:30 p.m., The Railyard, Lincoln. The movie will be shown via the Union Bank & Trust Cube. Admission is free.
Saturday
Concerts
The Pathfinder Chorus, 2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. The group’s show is called “Our Christmas Blessings to You.” Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted for the Salvation Army. During the freewill offering and intermission, two quartets will perform and an audience sing-along of Christmas favorites is planned.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $38.25 to $78.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
The Pathfinder Chorus, 2 p.m., St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple St., Omaha. The group’s show is called “Our Christmas Blessings to You.” Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted for the Goodfellows charity. During the freewill offering and intermission, two quartets will perform and an audience sing-along of Christmas favorites is planned.
Events
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season. Santa will stop by the Family Chill Zone from 5-7:30 p.m. to mix and mingle.
“Winter Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The interactive magic show runs approximately 45-50 minutes in length and is performed by Old Market Magician Ryan Chandler. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 per child ages 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.
Sunday
Concerts
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theater, Omaha. Tickets range from $38.25 to $78.25 and are available by phone at 402-345-0606 or online at www.ticketomaha.com.
Events
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season. Santa will stop by the Family Chill Zone from 3-6 p.m. to mix and mingle.
Wednesday
Events
Free bowling for kids, 10 a.m. to noon, 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Bowling is for kindergarten through eighth grades. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. The event will be supervised by Fremont Parks and Recreation staff.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Dec. 27
Events
Free movie for kids, 10 a.m., Fremont 7 Theaters, Fremont Mall. The movie “Mary Poppins Returns” will be shown to kindergarten through eighth grades. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Kids should bring money to purchase concessions. Pick up time is 12:15 p.m. The event will be supervised by Fremont Parks and Recreation staff.
Hike the Trail of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. The nature center will be open until 7 p.m. to allow for night hiking along a lit trail and ADA-certified Boardwalk. After the hike, everyone is welcome indoors to sit with Santa in front of the Christmas trees, warm up with hot cocoa, and decorate sugar cookies as a family. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children 2 and over, and free for children under 2.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.