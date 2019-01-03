Friday
Events
Opening of “Nebraska Habitat” exhibit, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The art exhibit will feature work by Albert Rhea, who is carrying on his father’s interest in wildlife photography in the macrophotography realm. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 11.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
January artist reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
Holiday Poinsettia Show Aglow, 5-8 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be adorned and enhanced with light as the garden extends its hours to celebrate the beauty of the season.
Pajama Jam Family Night, 5:30-8 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Visitors are invited to wear their pajamas, bring their favorite plush friend and join the fun. There will be hot chocolate, games and a pajama parade to end the festivities. Admission is free.
2019 Nitro Arenacross Nationals, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. This adrenaline-charged show for the whole family will have top riders from around the country competing on over 150 truckloads of manicured dirt. Riders will be sending their fire-breathing MX bikes over 60 feet in the air for racing and stunts. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
Saturday
Events
Mem’s Memorial Hall open house, 1-3 p.m., Men’s Memorial Hall, Midland University campus, Fremont. The final walk-through will occur from 1-3 p.m. with a small open house style gathering to follow in Eikmeier Commons adjacent to the hall.
Raptor Bird Day, 1-3 p.m., Fontenelle Forest, Bellevue. All of the education and display birds of prey celebrate their birthdays at the start of each year. Visitors are invited to wish all of the birds of prey a happy birthday with snacks, live raptor presentations, photos and more. This event is free with daily admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages 2-17.
2019 Nitro Arenacross Nationals, 7 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, Lincoln. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
“Winter Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Denman and Mary Mallory Kountze Memorial Theatre, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, near Ashland. The interactive magic show runs approximately 45-50 minutes in length and is performed by Old Market Magician Ryan Chandler. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 per child ages 12 and under. To reserve tickets in advance, call 402-944-2523, Ext. 7122. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.
Dynasty Combat Sports presents Season’s Beatings, 7:15 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln. Doors to the Mixed Martial Arts event open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Events
Final day to view “Pattern and Purpose” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. “Pattern and Purpose” is a ticketed exhibition. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students with ID and free for youth ages 17 and younger.
Last day to view “The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha. General museum admission is free.
Final day of the Holiday Cultural Trees Display and Christmas at Union Station, 1-5 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors 62 and over, $7 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Final day of the Holiday Lights Festival, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Gene Leahy Mall, 14th and Farnam streets, Omaha.
Wednesday
Concerts
JCT Piano Trio, 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. The trio will play works of Ives, Dvorak and Haydn. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets are available by phone at 402-472-4747, online at www.liedcenter.org, or at the door. A pre-concert lecture will begin at 7 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following the concert.
Jan. 10
Concerts
Paul Shaffer and The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, Lincoln. GRAMMY winner Paul Shaffer served as David Letterman’s musical director for 33 years. He was a featured performer and composer for Saturday Night Live and musical director for the Blues Brothers. Tickets start at $13 and are available by phone at 402-472-4747 or online at www.liedcenter.org.
Events
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.