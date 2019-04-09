{{featured_button_text}}
7th Ave
Courtesy Photo

The mixed-vocal quartet, 7th Ave, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.

This Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series concert was rescheduled from March 17. All tickets from that concert will be honored.

Non-member tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for student tickets. Children under age 10 are admitted free, as are Midland University faculty and students.

Those affected by the flood – first responders, volunteers and their families – also will get in free. Doors will open to these folks at 6:45 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments