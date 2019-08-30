A concert paying tribute to a legendary musical artist is the next show of the 2019-20 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.
“Take Me Home – The Music of John Denver” featuring Jim Curry will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 in Fremont High School Auditorium.
Curry grew up as a true fan of John Denver. As a kid, playing the vinyl over and over and imbedding the lyrics of his hits into his mind at such an early age, he developed a rare understanding of one of his musical heroes.
Little did he know that as he grew into adulthood, his musical drive and energy would lead him back to his childhood hero.
Curry is not your usual “Vegas-style” impersonator. In fact, he is not an impersonator at all.
He sings in his own natural voice, a tribute to the music in a way that has to be seen and heard to understand.
With his backing musicians and full video accompaniment, “Take Me Home – The Music of John Denver,” takes audiences to new heights of appreciation and enjoyment.
This special event will bring hits such as “Thank God I’m A Country Boy, “Sunshine On My Shoulder” and “Calypso” to the stage.
Memberships for the 2019-20 FMES season, which brings Broadway-caliber shows to Fremont, are on sale.
A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25.
Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
In addition to “Take Me Home,” this season’s lineup also includes:
Oct. 15: Ball in the House, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Ball in the House is an R&B/soul/pop a cappella group that has been entertaining audiences of all ages for over 18 years.
Nov. 10: Double-Double Duo, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Each Double-Double Duo member is a “double threat” on two instruments. The duo performs all-original arrangements of classical showpieces, jazz ballades and fiery folk music from around the globe.
Jan. 23-26: “Working,” Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre. The hopes, dreams, joys and concerns of the average working American are the focus of this unique musical.
March 29: Sons of the Pioneers, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The Sons of the Pioneers is known as the original “singing cowboy” band, and instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music.
May 20: Beginnings, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Beginnings brings to life the original melodies of Chicago.