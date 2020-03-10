Fremont Bull Riding Classic has been postponed

“Due to recent events in our nation, the committee felt it is in the best interest and safety of our beloved community to postpone the annual bull riding event. At this time another date has not been identified but hopes are to have another event in the near future,” the committee posted on social media.

“We remain committed to our mission of providing funding for improvement projects at Christensen Field and look forward to seeing everyone at our next event. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Jerrod Niemann, Dustin Evans and Down Memory Lane for their understanding and support. We were very fortunate to have such an outstanding group of performers available and hope we will be able to bring them to Fremont very soon.”