Fremont is the place to be this weekend for bull riding and country music fans.
The 25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic will take place Friday and Saturday in the Christensen Field Indoor Arena, 1730 W. 16th St.
The Fremont Bull Riding Classic is the annual fundraising event for the Christensen Field Improvement Task Force, which was founded in 1994 by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
Using the proceeds from the classic, the task force has donated over $385,000 toward improvements at the Christensen Field Complex, including: portable chutes and pens, concrete pads, portable/towable bleachers, showers in the indoor arena, new lighting, Wi-Fi access, new sound system, and a full-color digital marquee welcome sign.
Due to the recent flooding in Fremont and the surrounding area, the task force has decided to donate half of all proceeds from the bull riding classic to local flood-relief efforts.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for both nights of the bull riding classic.
Mutton bustin’ is set for 6:15 p.m. both nights with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cowboys and cowgirls ages 4-8 (under 50 pounds) may participate.
Thirty participants will be allowed each night. Spots fill up fast, so arriving early is encouraged.
Mutton busters will compete for first, second and third-place prizes, however, all participants will receive a prize package from the event sponsors.
The bull riding classic will get underway at 7 p.m.
Intermission will be at 8 p.m. featuring the Wild Steer Ride, sponsored by Tractor Supply Co. Teams of three sponsored by area businesses will compete to “ride” the wild steer to the finish line to prove they are the champions.
The 9 p.m. dance and concert on Friday will feature Jake Worthington.
Worthington was named runner-up on season six of the hit NBC TV show, “The Voice,” in 2014.
While on the show, Worthington released three songs that reached Top 20 on the Billboard charts. In October 2015, Worthington released his first EP debuting at No. 16 on Billboard Heat Seekers and No. 44 on Billboard Country Albums.
The first single off his EP, “Just Keep Falling in Love,” reached Top 50 on the Music Row Chart and Top 30 on the Texas Regional Radio Report. The music video was featured on GAC, CMT and many other outlets.
In the summer of 2016, he released his follow-up single, “How Do You Honky Tonk” and hit the road touring with 26 stops in 16 states.
In 2017, Worthington released his sophomore EP, “Hell of a Highway,” featuring hit songs, “Don’t Think Twice” and “A Lot of Room to Talk.” He is currently working on his debut album.
Combo tickets at the gate on Friday will be $25 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. All flood volunteers and first responders will receive free admission. A concert-only ticket is $15 for adults. Children will be admitted free with adult admission.
Saturday night’s dance and concert will feature Ned LeDoux with Worthington as a special guest.
Ned LeDoux was a drummer in his dad Chris’ band, Western Underground. When Chris LeDoux passed away in 2005, Ned continued to tour with his father’s band to keep the musical spirit of Chris LeDoux alive.
That led Ned to pick up the guitar and try his hand at some of his dad’s songs. It started with “Rodeo Man” and before long Ned had a whole catalog of his father’s early hit ready to play.
When the other band members of Western Underground heard Ned’s voice, he found himself front and center singing at the shows.
In 2015, Ned traveled to Nashville with some of his father’s unfinished songs and met up with Mac McAnally. McAnally produced Chris LeDoux’s last two studio records and wrote his hit, “Horsepower.” The collaboration with Ned led to the first new Chris LeDoux co-writes in nearly two decades.
Ned has steadily been touring and opening for acts like Toby Keith, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson and Randy Houser.
He also has another goal.
“There’s an age group who doesn’t know who Chris LeDoux is and I just want to keep his name out there,” Ned LeDoux said in his website’s bio. “I want to reintroduce him to people who’ve maybe heard of him but didn’t know what he did. Just carry on his legacy and carry on his music and at the same time show them what I can do.”
Saturday combo tickets at the gate will be $45 for adults. Saturday concert-only tickets at the gate will be $35 for adults and $15 for children. Bull riding-only tickets are $20 for adults and $1 for children with adult admission.