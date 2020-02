The Fremont Eagles Club at 649 N. Main St. will be hosting a spaghetti dinner and dance benefit on Saturday.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. A dance featuring music by Brad Scott will follow from 7 p.m. to midnight.

A $10 ticket will include dinner and the dance. Tickets for the dance only are $3. All proceeds will benefit the Fremont Eagles Club.

