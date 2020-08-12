Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Aug. 13-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has released its schedule for Aug. 13-19.

With the exception of Sunday, Aug. 16, the club will be open daily from 3 p.m. to midnight. The club may close early depending on business.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings and ham and bean soup.

On Friday, Aug. 14, the kitchen also will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will feature 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special, which costs $7.99 plus tax, will be goulash, vegetable, garlic bread and salad.

Class II (Jerry Stingley) will play from 7-10 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge and there will be bar specials during the band.

Saturday’s schedule will include a coin auction at 6 p.m., line dance lessons at 6 p.m., and a singles dance at 7 p.m.

There will be trustees meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, followed by a VFW Post 854 meeting at 7 p.m.

