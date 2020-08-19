Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Aug. 20-26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has announced its schedule for the upcoming week.

The club will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight daily, except on Sunday when the club is closed. The club may close early depending on business.

On Thursday and Friday, the club’s kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu on Thursday will feature hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings and vegetable beef soup.

Friday’s menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special, which costs $8.99 plus tax, will be a honey-glazed pork chop (8 ounces), loaded potato, corn and pea salad.

Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

A trustees meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday. A joint Aerie and Auxiliary officers meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, followed by regular Aerie and Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.

