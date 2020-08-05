Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Aug. 6-10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has released its schedule for the rest of this week.

The club will open at 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be served along with fries, onion rings and turkey noodle soup.

On Friday, the kitchen also will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will feature 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, coleslaw, baked beans and salad. The special will be Salisbury Steak with gravy, potato, vegetable and salad. The cost is $8.99 plus tax.

Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. There will be specials at the bar during the music.

The club will open at noon on Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. On Monday, Aug. 10., the club will open at 3 p.m. and there will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0