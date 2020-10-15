Following is the Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Oct. 16-21. The club may close early on some days depending on business.

Oct. 16: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is ham and au gratin potatoes. The band Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Oct. 17: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. with a singles dance to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Club open from noon to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games.

Oct. 19: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. and a VFW meeting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 20: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Oct. 21: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

