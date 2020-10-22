Following is the Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Oct. 23-28. The club may close early on some days depending on business.

Oct. 23: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be chili or chili dog with cheesy fries and cinnamon roll. The band Night Riders will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Oct. 24: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar will open at 10 a.m. for the Nebraska football game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time.

Oct. 25: Club open from noon to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games.

Oct. 26: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Oct. 28: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. There will be an Aerie and Auxiliary joint officers meeting at 6 p.m. Regular meetings will start at 7 p.m. for both the Aerie and Auxiliary.

