Following is the Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The club may close early on some days depending on business.

Oct. 29: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is chili. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

Oct. 30: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is a hot beef sandwich. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. on the main floor with a special appearance by Beat Street. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials and Halloween costume party during the band.

Oct. 31: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. A Halloween costume party and music by Brad Scott will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight in the ballroom. Admission is $5.

Nov. 1: Club open from noon to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games.