Following is the Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Oct. 9-14. The club may close early on some days depending on business.

Oct. 9: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight, kitchen open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. There is no special this week. The band Class Act II will be playing from 7-10 p.m. on the mail floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

Oct. 10: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Everyone is invited to watch college football games.

Oct. 11: Club open from noon to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games.

Oct. 12: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. A trustees meeting is at 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Oct. 14: Club open from 3 p.m. to midnight. An Aerie meeting with initiation of new members will begin at 7 p.m. The Auxiliary also will be meeting at 7 p.m.

