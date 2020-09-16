Fremont Eagles Club schedule for Sept. 17-23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Eagles Club has released its schedule for Thursday, Sept. 17, through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The club at 649 N. Main St. will be open from 3 p.m. to midnight daily, expect on Sunday when the club is closed. The club may close early depending on business.

The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup is beef and barley. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax. The Eagles Auxiliary will be having an ice cream and pie social from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, the club’s menu features 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special will be a hot turkey sandwich for $7.99 plus tax.

Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.

A singles dance will take place at the club on Saturday. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m., followed by the dance.

There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. The men’s Aerie meeting and the women’s Auxiliary meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0