Fremont Eagles Club to host band on Friday night
Fremont Eagles Club to host band on Friday night

The band, Class Act II, will be playing from 7-10 p.m. Friday on the main floor of Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

There is no cover charge and there will be bar specials during the band.

The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

A football party will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with drink specials, food and snacks.

