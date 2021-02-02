Fremont Eagles Club to host band on Friday night

The band, Class Act II, will be playing from 7-10 p.m. Friday on the main floor of Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
There is no cover charge and there will be bar specials during the band.
The club’s kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, shrimp, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
A football party will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with drink specials, food and snacks.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
