Fremont Eagles Club to host Saturday night dance

  • Updated
Local News

Support Singles will be sponsoring a ‘50s-‘60s DJ dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.

All singles and couples are welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

