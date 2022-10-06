Fremont High Choir plans Oct. 11 concert event

The Fremont High School Choir and Junior Varsity Choir will present Soda Shoppe at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.
The theme is Boy Bands.
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com. All proceeds will go to the Fremont Choir Booster Club scholarship fund which offers scholarships to vocal music seniors.
