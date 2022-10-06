 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont High Choir plans Oct. 11 concert event

FHS first day exterior
Noah Johnson

The Fremont High School Choir and Junior Varsity Choir will present Soda Shoppe at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

The theme is Boy Bands.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com. All proceeds will go to the Fremont Choir Booster Club scholarship fund which offers scholarships to vocal music seniors.

