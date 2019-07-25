Mike Semrad lists two reasons why even 2 feet of snow didn’t keep some young rock band musicians from performing in 1967.
For one, members of J. Harrison B. and the Bumbles were college kids who needed the money.
Secondly, they’d get to perform for someone famous — namely the movie producer, Otto Preminger.
Decades later, the band has another commitment. The musicians are having a reunion from 2-9 p.m. Saturday in the Todd’s Tavern party room in Cedar Bluffs. The public is invited and there will be no cover charge.
Known as Fremont’s first rock band, the group formed back in the 1960s and is celebrating its 57th anniversary.
The band, formed in 1962, began after a successful basketball halftime show. Members were part of the Fremont High School band. Band teacher Bob Olsen had written arrangements of standards like “My Darling Clementine” and “Down in the Valley” — but with a beat that came from the “Twist” dance music.
Band students even did a mock “Twist Dance” routine which went over so well that some teens opted to combine their musical skills for a new venture.
“Within days, we decided to buy guitars and amps (amplifiers) to form an actual rock band,” Semrad said.
Members of that band — originally called “The Nomads” — included Stan Johnson, Semrad, Quinn Kulhanek, Ed Heine, Larry Fiehn and Jay Davis.
Their first performance was at a class convocation, followed by a post high school dance for which they were paid $10.
The teens, then juniors in high school, then began playing out-of-town gigs.
They played at places like the Arlington ballroom and the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
The next year, they graduated from high school and all, except drummer Jay Davis, went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“We became quite popular in Lincoln and throughout the state,” Semrad said.
Besides Nebraska, the group toured Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri and Kansas.
“That paid for our college,” Semrad said. “We played every weekend and all summer.”
In 1965, the band changed its name to J. Harrison B. and the Bumbles.
“We wanted something that was a little more hip,” Semrad said. “We thought The Nomads sounded old-fashioned.”
During the group’s early years, members played what Semrad describes as pure rock ’n roll music, but around 1966, they went to rhythm and blues, playing songs by James Brown, Sam and Dave, Wilson Pickett and The Temptations.
The band frequently featured a three-piece horn section and a Hammond organ and a choreographed stage show, fronted by soul singer Liz Williams.
Band members were known to jump around the dance floor, bopping dancers with a whiffle-ball bat, wearing “Captain Crunch hat” and riding on Johnson’s shoulders while playing their horns.
The band was playing in an Aspen, Colorado, lounge in 1967 when a well-dressed man in a suit asked if they’d play for a private party for Preminger.
“We agreed, but on the way there, we got stuck in a huge blizzard,” Semrad said.
But someone, who had chains on his pickup truck tires for traction, got band members through 2 feet of snow.
“I think about only three or four of us were able to make it to the party, but the three or four of us did play and the rest of us were stuck in the snow,” Semrad said.
While in Aspen, the group also would play for the cast of the then-popular TV show, “Desert Fox.”
The band would change its name to J. Harrison B. in 1967.
Time passed and various people left the band. Others joined.
Members would include Mike Klingner, Barry Hanson, Steve Forcier, Bill Childs, Ron McClure, Dennis Kohout, Brad Timm, Mike Dorsey and Tom Schultz.
Johnson and Semrad continued with the band through 1968 when they entered the military and became officers in the U.S. Army.
The band broke up, but during his military career and later as a high school music teacher, Johnson would form a version of the band wherever he went. Locations included England, Germany, Japan, Montana, Wisconsin and California.
Semrad and members George Bryan and Jack Hagerman would form versions of the band in eastern Nebraska over recent years.
During the last 57 years, there would be more than 200 official band members in what could be one of the longest-tenured bands in the Midwest, Semrad said.
The band would be inducted into The Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.
Original members would continue in music throughout the years with long-tenured careers as music teachers, recording artists and international careers in music publishing, Semrad said.
Drummer Mike Klingner, who played with the band from 1963-66, became a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, who was shot down over Laos in 1970. Initially declared Missing in Action (MIA), he later was declared Killed in Action (KIA) a year later.
Wreckage of his plane was found in Laos in the 1990s, but no evidence of his body nor gear was found.
Active J. Harrison B. bands remain in Wisconsin, Nebraska and California.
Looking ahead, Semrad believes 15 various versions of the band will play Saturday.
The public is invited to come relive memories of the band or — for those who’ve not previously heard it — to make new memories.
Semrad said attendees will hear very good musical talent and considerable humor.
And no attendees should have to drive through snow to get to hear the music on Saturday.