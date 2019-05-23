Concerts will be part of the extended Memorial Day weekend.
“Sons of Serendip will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The concert marks the final production of the 2018-19 Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University and formed this interesting musical quartet.
The name, Sons of Serendip, comes from the notion that “serendipity brought us together.” Each member has an inspiring story and together the Sons of Serendip strive to embody the adjectives Classy, Genuine, Spirtual, Sensitive and Timeless.
Tenor Micah Christian was a teacher, keyboardist Cordaro Rodriquez was an attorney, cellist Kendall Ramseur was a cello instructor, and harpist Mason Morton was a teacher.
In 2014, serendipity gave them the chance to perform on “America’s Got Talent,” and they were finalists (fourth place) in the ninth season of AGT, and that launched their career.
Their concert program focuses on fairly contemporary music, some with a French twist, and some familiar pop tunes from Motown. All feature Christian’s tenor voice and the playing of Rodriguez, Ramseur (also the backup singer) and Morton.
They have been playing instruments since childhood, but in 2014 they came together to begin a journey of creating music that touches people’s hearts.
Members of the group have hopes that their singing will inspire others to follow their dreams, to pursue their love for music, to spread love and build a better world, and create an experience one will never forget.
Non-FMES member adult tickets are $20 for Friday’s show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door.
Shenandoah and North Bend native Dylan Bloom will be presenting a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Scribner as part of FreedomFest 2019.
Tickets are $20 in advance and may be purchased online at www.milesforheroes.com/freedom-fest. Tickets will be $25 on the day of the event.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for early entry tickets and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
All proceeds will support Miles for Heroes, a Nebraska nonprofit organization aimed to help Veterans combat PTSD and find a passion in the outdoors.
Country band Shenandoah, fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me.”
Shenandoah has recorded 10 studio albums (three certified gold) and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The band has over a dozen No. 1 records.
Shenandoah made their first public appearance 30 years ago. They are celebrating this milestone with the nationwide “Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour.” The group recently signed a record deal with BMG to release its first new album in two decades.
Several other events also are planned as part of the annual festival.
The Scribner-Snyder FCCLA members will be serving a pulled pork meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Scribner-Snyder FFA will have various kids’ games available and the Scribner Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a horseshoe tournament.
On Saturday, a 5K run/walk is set for 8 a.m. Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the new Scribner-Snyder Fire & Rescue Department.
The Miles For Heroes Poker Run will begin at 11 a.m. Pre-registration will begin at 9 a.m. at Mel’s Bar.
There will be water fights at 1 p.m. at the fire station and adult foosball and water pong at 2 p.m.
The Scribner Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a hamburger and hot dog feed at 5 p.m.