Gearing up for the holiday weekend

Known as the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day weekend also means there are numerous events planned throughout the area.

Patriotic Productions Inc., a nonprofit based in Omaha formed by Bill and Evonne Williams, is sponsoring the Second Annual Patriotic Parade and Concert along with a hot air balloon blow.

The hot air balloon glow is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Due to the recent rains, the location of the balloon glow has changed from Omaha’s Memorial Park to the Baxter Arena Parking Lot at 67th and Center streets in Omaha.

America One, the world’s largest American Flag hot air balloon, will appear at the balloon glow along with seven other colorful hot air balloons from Iowa and Nebraska.

America One is 124,000 cubic feet in capacity, or 34,000 cubic feet larger than the next largest flag balloon, which is the Flag of Belgium, which has not flown for years.

America One is so large that is could hold over 700,000 3-by-5-foot flags inside. The outside dimensions of just the flag itself are 78 feet long, 53 feet high, and almost 33 feet deep. When inflated and standing, it is 70 feet tall.

The hot air balloon glow also will include performances by the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard from Fort Riley, Kansas.

The patriotic parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, in Omaha’s Old Market. The parade route starts at 10th and Jackson streets, then goes west to 13th Street, north to Howard Street, east to 10th Street, and south to Jackson Street.

Gold Star families from 13 states will walk behind a 20-foot-tall Purple Heart inflatable and a riderless horse, leading the parade.

Bill Williams also told the Tribune the parade will include:

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

U.S. Army’s Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

American Eagle Balloons.

American Flag flown at 9-11 in New York City.

Actors portraying George and Martha Washington and Abraham and Mary Lincoln.

Jenson Shires Draft Horses.

The concert will take place at 12th and Jones streets, south of Hollywood Candy, following the parade. It will feature the United States Marine Corps Band from Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Free food also will be offered following the parade. The food selections include: 1,000 hotdogs and 1,000 apple pies from Hy-Vee, 1,000 Chic-fil-A sandwiches, 1,000 Orsi’s pizza slices, 1,000 pancakes, and 1,000 beverages (Coke or water).

“We think most families want their children to understand what Decoration Day, now called Memorial Day, is all about,” Bill Williams said. “However, a long ceremony on Memorial Day is geared toward adults. Omaha does not have any other city-wide parade to honor our Gold Star families and veterans, so this seems like the right thing to do.”

Here are some other area entertainment options for this holiday weekend:

Artisan Market

A Spring Fling Artisan Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Fifth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.

The artisan market will feature a variety of vendors, young entrepreneurs, live animals, live music, food trucks, face painting, free kids games and prizes, cotton candy, popcorn and more. Admission is free.

Salute to Summer

La Vista will be celebrating the holiday weekend with its annual Salute to Summer Festival.

Events are scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall Campus, 84th Street and Park View Boulevard, in La Vista.

A parade will begin at noon and will follow a route from 87th Street and Park View Boulevard to 75th Avenue. The beer garden also will open at noon.

The festival grounds open at 1:30 p.m. The grounds will include a kids’ zone (carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, giant games, Hot Wheels racing, chalk art, and Wildlife Encounters shows at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.), adventure zone (climbing wall, inflatable obstacle course, bounce houses, mini golf and 9-square in the air), and challenge zone (human foosball, foot darts, tug of war, and egg toss).

Food will be served at a community cookout from 1:30-2:30 p.m. (or while supplies last). Food trucks and snack vendors will open at 3 p.m. There will be bubble performers from 2-7 p.m.

La Vista Keno at 7101 S. 84th St. will host a car show and shine from 3-8 p.m. Registration is free.

Entertainment will be presented on the main stage from 3-11 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks show will be shot from Central Park Lake and can view viewed from the event site on the City Hall Campus.

Splash Station

Memorial Day will mark the opening of Fremont’s Splash Station for the summer season.

Splash Station, located at 3809 E. Fremont Drive, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (weather permitting).

Admission is $7 for ages 6 and over, and free for ages 5 and under (with an adult).

The opening date for Ronin Pool at 17th Street and Somers Avenue is yet to be determined due to maintenance issues.

