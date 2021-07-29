Get ready for the Washington and Dodge County fairs

Tickets for each of those events are $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 9-13, and free for kids ages 8 and under.

The parade, with the theme “Fair Fun in 21,” will start at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and make its way through downtown Arlington.

Wine connoisseurs won’t want to miss the wine tasting event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Rybin building. The cost of $10 includes a souvenir Washington County Fair wine glass and five wine tastings. Additional tickets may be purchased for more wine tastings. Bottles of wine also will be available for purchase.

The Pokorny Boys featuring Taylor Wakefield will be performing in the beer garden at 9 p.m. Tuesday while Lemon Fresh Day will be playing at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Just as the Washington County Fair is winding down on Wednesday, the Dodge County Fair will just be getting started.

This year’s Dodge County Fair will run from Aug. 4-8.

The popular River City Carnival will be setting up on the fairgrounds Aug. 6-8. The carnival’s hours will be 5-11 p.m. Aug. 6, 1-11 p.m. Aug. 7, and 1-9 p.m. Aug. 8 (closed during the parade).