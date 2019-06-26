Fireworks go hand-in-hand with the Fourth of July and soon they will be lighting up the night sky.
Numerous fireworks displays are planned for the area, as are community celebrations to commemorate Independence Day.
Here’s a list of area fireworks displays and community events that are open to the public:
Friday
Memorial Park – A free concert and fireworks show will be part of The City of Omaha Celebrates America event at Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., in Omaha. The concert begins at 6 p.m. with music by Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Chris Isaak. A fireworks display will follow the show.
Saturday
TD Ameritrade Park Omaha – The 10th annual Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans College Home Run Derby will take place at 7 p.m. It will feature six of college baseball’s best power hitters. Pregame festivities are set for 6:35 p.m. The event will conclude with the 35th annual Omaha World-Herald fireworks show. Tickets start at $10 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or www.collegehomerunderby.com.
Deerfield Meadows—The Fremont Deerfield Meadows Homeowners’ Association will be sponsoring its annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. on the west side of the lake. Deerfield Meadows is located on the southeast part of Fremont off of Morningside Road.
July 3
Christensen Field – Fremont’s annual fireworks display is set for 10 p.m. at Christensen Field.
Oakland – Oakland’s annual Party in the Park celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at Oakland City Park. The family event will include bounce houses, games, food, a beer garden, and a fireworks display at dusk.
Legge Lake – The Legg Lake Homeowners’ Association will be sponsoring a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Legge Lake is located east of North Bend near County Road 11.
West Shores – The West Shores Homeowners’ Association will be presenting a fireworks display at 10 p.m. West Shores Lake is located south of Waterloo near U.S. Highway 275.
July 4
Hooper – Hooper’s annual Independence Day celebration will feature a fun run, car show, children’s games, parade, beer garden, music and more. A fireworks display is set for 9:30 p.m.
Wahoo – Wahoo’s old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration will include a kids’ parade, old fashioned-games at Smith Park and a Wahoo Plowboys vintage baseball game in the evening. This year, the fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. over Lake Wanahoo.
West Point – A run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, children’s inflatables, barbecue dinner and bingo will all be part of West Point’s Fourth of July celebration. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at Neligh Park.
July 5-7
Arlington – This year’s Arlington’s Independence Day celebration – Arlington Summer Sizzle – also will honor Arlington’s 150 years of existence. The three-day event for the whole family will include Arlington’s Got Talent, sporting events, trolley tours, a barbecue contest, inflatables, music, kiddie bike parade, bingo, food and more. The fireworks display is set for 10 p.m. July 6 at Bell Creek Park.
July 6
Woodcliff Lakes—The Woodcliff Lions Club will be sponsoring the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Woodcliff Lakes, located two miles south of Fremont on U.S. Highway 77.