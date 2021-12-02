It's time for Christmas concerts, craft fairs and cookie boutiques

Events with a Christmas flair are popping up throughout the area as the calendar has turned to December.

This Sunday’s Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert is so different.

Audience members can get into the Christmas spirit with a North Country Christmas concert featuring Kat Perkins.

This interactive holiday show is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Fremont High School Auditorium.

While growing up in a musical family in a small town in North Dakota, Perkins knew from an early age that performing was going to be her future career. She got involved at the renowned Medora Musical in Medora, North Dakota.

After taking a break to heal her voice, Perkins decided to audition for Season 6 of “The Voice.”

All three judges turned their chairs for her performance. Working with former “American Idol” winner Adam Lambert, Perkins made it to the semi-final round of the season.

Paul Mirkovich, musical director for NBC’s “The Voice,” called her “the best rock singer we’ve ever had on the show.”

Perkins is currently based out of Minneapolis, performing a variety of ways, with small acoustic performances and high energy full band shows.

Sunday’s concert will feature Christmas favorites such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “O Tannenbaum/Sleigh Ride,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World.”

Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person.

Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

If you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday baking and shopping, or would like to visit with Santa, there are plenty of events just for you this weekend. Here are just a few of those events:

Craft show

The 43rd Annual Fremont Parks & Recreation Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christensen Field’s Main Arena, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

The show will feature over 150 tables.

Admission is $1. Proceeds will go towards the senior programs at Fremont Friendship Center.

Cookie and candy boutique

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s 29th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique is set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs.

Cookies and candy will be sold for $7 per pound. Shoppers will be able to browse the variety of goodies and fill a box with their favorites.

Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Christmas bazaar

St. Pat’s Women will be having their annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.

Coffee, cider, cocoa and rolls will be served in the family room. There will be a Christmas Shoppe in Delaney Hall, vendors in the Marian Room, and baked goods and a raffle in the narthex.

A luncheon including sloppy joes, chips, cranberry salad and dessert will be offered for $8 in Delaney Hall.

Holiday bazaar

First Congregational Church at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont will be hosting its annual holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a silent auction and a to-go style ham loaf meal option. There also is an online silent auction.

Holiday market

The Physicians Mutual Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

The free German-inspired outdoor street market will feature over 50 artisans under heated tents.

Makers Market

Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will host a Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

This event is part science fair and part something entirely new. Makers, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers and vintage vendors, crafters and artisans will show off or sell what they have made. Maker booths will be nestled around historic aircraft.

Museum admission is $14 for adults, $12 for military, $11 for seniors, $7 for children ages 4-12, and free for members and children under 3.

Winter open house

Hot Shops Art Center at 1301 Nicholas St. in Omaha will be having its winter open house from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The open house will feature fun and informative art demonstrations, gallery exhibits, food for purchase and live music. Almost every artist will be opening their studio to the public. Admission is free.

Santa comes to Midland

Santa Claus will be visiting Midland University’s Luther Library from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.

Everyone is welcome for pictures and story time with Santa and his elves. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own cameras to capture fun memories.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Drive-thru family festival

Families are invited to take part in the KETV Drive-Thru Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St., in Omaha.

The drive-thru event will include craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters and Santa, trotting police horses and holiday entertainment.

Children under the age of 10 will receive a free book, courtesy of the Omaha Public Library. Admission is free.

