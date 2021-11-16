 Skip to main content
Keene Memorial Library hosting free concert on Nov. 19

Local News

Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow will present a concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

The concert is sponsored by the library and is free to the community.

Barlow travels throughout the Midwest, South and Rocky Mountain regions presenting his program of music, history and humor from the British Isles.

His program features music and stories from a time when there were “Warriors, Wizards, Castles and Kings.” The stories behind the music are humorous in nature, embellished by local legend and lore.

Barlow’s next CD, to be released in early 2022, is “Of Warriors, Wizards, Castles and Kings,” and features music from this program as well as traditional favorites.

