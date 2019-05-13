Claude Bourbon, known throughout Europe and America, will be bringing his unique guitar playing style to Keene Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Sunday. His music includes blues, Spanish and Middle Eastern style.
Bourbon’s unique style incorporates all five fingers on each hand dancing independently but in unison, plucking, picking and strumming at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur. Thousands of people in the United Kingdom, Europe and United States have listened to this virtuoso.
Claude has played countless venues, including Glastonbury Festival, Isle of Wight Festival, Colne Great British and Blues Festival, Rock O'Z Arene, Avenches, Switzerland, among others. He has shared the stage in Europe and the United States with countless musicians, Calvin Russel, Charlie Morgan (Elton John, Gary Moore), Jan Akkerman (Focus), Steve Grossman (Miles Davis), Herbie Armstrong (Van Morisson), Jose Barrense Dias and many more.
The program is free to the public and refreshments will follow. For more information, contact the Library at 402-727-2694.