MainStreet of Fremont announces 2022 Concert in the Park Series lineup

As the calendar turns to June, the number of summer concert series and festivals heats up.

The popular MainStreet of Fremont 2022 Concert in the Park Series kicks off on Thursday, June 9, at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

The free concert series, designed to bring friends and neighbors together for a relaxed evening, is embarking on its 14th season.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. Children’s activities will be offered being at 6:30 p.m. Concert goers can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from some of Fremont’s own food vendors.

The June 9 concert will feature the Chad Lee Band.

Chad Lee is known for his high-energy stage show and skilled songwriting. Based out of Omaha, Lee hits the stage with an electrifying four-piece band.

Although Lee’s roots are in country music, he is not afraid to branch out to other musical styles. He and his band are able to cover a wide variety of original and cover music, from Merle Haggard to Ray Charles, Bon Jovi to the Eagles, and Tom Petty to Dierks Bentley and Kenny Chesney.

Lee has shared the stage with such acts as Eric Church, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Travis, Grand Funk Railroad, Jamey Johnson and more.

The 2022 Concert in the Park Series lineup also includes: The 70’s Band, June 14; High Heel, June 23; Collective Twang, June 30; and Silver Moon, July 7.

“Dust off your lawn chairs and come enjoy this popular summer event in beautiful downtown Fremont,” Melissa Powell, MainStreet of Fremont executive director, stated in a press release.

This year’s Jazz in June concert series begins on June 7.

The free concert series, now in its 31st year, takes place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art, in Lincoln. A market offers food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. each Tuesday.

The concert series is produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with support from the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“I couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait for the Lincolnites and outside travelers to get outside and enjoy this historic event, along with highlighting some of the best food trucks in town,” Mike Semrad, the festival’s new coordinator said.

Each concert features two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission.

The 2022 Jazz in June lineup includes: Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars, June 7; Darryl White Quartet, June 14; Kurt Elling, June 21; Davine and the Vagabonds, June 28.

While Jazz in June is free, there is a reserved, shaded seating area in front of the stage that costs $25 for a single-day ticket or $80 for all four weeks. Patrons interested in prime, reserved seating can visit liedcenter.org.

Here are a couple other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Taste of Omaha

The 25th Annual Taste of Omaha will take place Friday through Sunday in Omaha’s Elmwood Park at 67th and Pacific streets.

The outdoor food festival will be open from 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The festival is free to attend.

Restaurants of all varieties will pitch their tents at the festival grounds for three days, cooking the specialty items that have made them some of the favorites in the Omaha area. All types of food will be served, from Omaha’s pizza to barbecued ribs.

The festival offers everyone an opportunity to taste a wide selection of restaurant dishes, including Mexican, Italian, Greek, Oriental, Mediterranean, Polish as well as Continental and American cuisine.

Taste of Omaha also will highlight Omaha’s rich ethnic diversity at the World Pavilion featuring unique ethnic restaurants and foods with music, dancing and performers.

More entertainment has been added this year featuring stages and attractions throughout Elmwood Park. All entertainment is free to attend.

The 2022 lineup includes: Country artist Chris Bandi, 8:30 p.m. Friday; Shoot to Thrill – AC/DC Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Friday; Fran Cosmo, formerly of Boston, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Taste of Omaha All Stars, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Between eating and enjoying the music, attendees also can watch cooking demonstrations, browse the festival displays, taste wines in the Barefoot Wine Gardens or relax in the beer gardens overlooking the historic park.

There also will be plenty of family entertainment, including amusement rides, balloons, comedy, magic, exotic animals and more.

The festival will offer free parking from the parking garage and surface parking areas on the Scott Campus at 67th and Pacific streets, as well as a free shuttle to and from the Taste of Omaha festival entrance throughout the event. The UNO Main Campus parking garages and surface parking also will be available for free parking.

Bennington Daze

The three-day Bennington Daze festival will begin Friday and continue through Sunday in Bennington.

Friday’s events will include a golf classic, junior cheer camp, flag retirement ceremony, book sale, free community picnic, free ice cream sundaes, teen and kids activities, dance performances, community talent show, live music, and fireworks.

Saturday will feature a barbecue contest, pancake feed, yoga in the park, volleyball tournament, farmer’s market, historical walking tours, classic car cruise-in, book sale, parade, parking lot party with live music, corn hole tournament, public SPAM judging, barbecue contest tasting, beer garden, and a street dance with live music by Lemon Fresh Day.

The festival concludes on Sunday with a community worship service, followed by food, kids safety activities and games at the Bennington Fire Station.

