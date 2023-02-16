The Midland University Band, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Fortney, will be performing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in Kimmel Theater on the Midland University campus in Fremont. The concert is free and open to the public.

Selections will include Franz Schubert’s Overture “In the Italian Style” in C Major, Brigg Fair by Percy Aldridge Grainger, La Oreja de Oro (The Golden Ear) by Mariano San Miguel-Ureclay, and Francis McBeth’s Of Sailors and Whales, a five-movement tone poem based on Herman Melville’s Moby Dick.

The program will feature guest artist, Jack Parkhurst, as narrator for the McBeth work. Parkhurst is a noted actor, director, and college educator.

The Midland University Band has been an integral part of student life at Midland University throughout its history. Active since 1928, the Midland University Band has provided a musical outlet for students from across campus. Membership is open to all students, with scholarships available to all students enrolled in our ensembles.

The group emphasizes the study and performance of traditional and contemporary wind band literature in a variety of styles and provides musical growth opportunities for its members through participation in performances of the highest level.