Midland University will host the Central College Flying Pans Steel Band for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Clemmons Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

From Pella, Iowa, the Central College Flying Pans Steel Band performs diverse styles of music from traditional calypso, soca, and reggae to that of classical, Latin, disco, techno, and rock and roll.

The Flying Pans have traveled extensively throughout the United States performing concerts, workshops, and clinics for elementary through high schools, colleges and universities, island parties, and festivals since 2000.