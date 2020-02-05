Some Midland students are taking their show on the road.
But they’re not going very far.
This weekend, about 20 performing art students from Midland University will perform at Milady Coffeehouse in downtown Fremont.
Performances for the three-night event start at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday in the coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St.
Tickets are free, but space is limited so those interested in attending are asked to call the Midland box office at 402-941-6399.
The event, called Spotlight Series, is a variety show that features a wide array of performances.
Originally, the show took place on the MU campus, but this year it’s in a new location.
“We’re super excited this year that we get to partner with Milady,” said Kyle Thomas, assistant director of MU’s performing arts department.
The show is centered on the theme of the “Greatest Musicians and Artists of All Time.” It features the music of award-winning artists such as the Beatles, the Eagles, Alison Krauss, Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift.
Approximately 45 different songs will be featured.
“There’s something for everyone,” Thomas said. “No matter who comes to the show, they’re going to recognize different parts of the show.”
Songs include a range of music from: “Eye of the Tiger” to “I Have Friends in Low Places” to “I Get by with a Little Help from My Friends.” This year, the show also includes a time of audience interaction, when different genres and artists are featured in a competition.
Audience members vote for their favorites.
“We’ve been doing this show in previews with audiences and it’s interesting to see different audiences pick different winners — so you never know what you’re going to get,” Thomas said.
The show includes dancers and a student rock band.
Thomas describes the event as a casual night of really good music and encourages area residents to attend.
“This is a really good display of the talent of our students,” Thomas said. “It’s a really nice chance for us to show them off and many of them get to show off the multiple skills they have as performers, not just singing.”