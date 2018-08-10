Nearly a week before the official last day of summer, area residents will have the chance to enjoy one last hurrah at Fremont State Lakes SRA with a day of live music at the lakes.
The 7th Annual Continental Drift Music Festival is set to return to Fremont State Lakes SRA on Sept. 15 and will again provide a day of free musical entertainment.
Music is scheduled to run from 1:45-10 p.m. and features a mix of rock, power-pop, indie-rock, Americana and singer-songwriter acts from Omaha-based record label Onken-Stein Records.
“The first couple years was pretty much all Onken-Stein Records bands, and the last couple years we have really worked to expand it musically so it wasn’t all just straight rock or what have you,” Taylor Stein, co-owner of Onken-Stein Records, said.
The festival features bands on the Onken-Stein label including Ten O’Clock Scholars, of which Stein is a member, as well as Third Frate.
This year’s lineup also includes Fork In The Road, Two Drag Club, Tie These Hands, Bazile Mills, Robo Dojo, fox and Red September.
The festival is free to attend, with the purchase of a State Park vehicle permit, day passes are $6 for Nebraska plated vehicles and $8 for out-of-state vehicles.
“If you already have a state park pass, then it is totally free this year,” Stein said.
This is the second straight year that Continental Drift has been held at Fremont State Lakes, after being held at Riverwest Park in Elkhorn for the first five years of its existence.
According to Stein, the cost of holding the festival at Riverwest Park became too much for the organizers to afford. While looking for new venues to host the event in 2017, Stein was introduced to Fremont State Lakes Superintendent Bill Booth through a mutual friend.
“We were looking for a new place last year, if we were going to even do it,” Stein said. “Then we came up with this plan for the Fremont Lakes and got pretty pumped about that, and the State of Nebraska has been great to work with.”
Along with supporting local and area artists at a free event, the Continental Drift Music Festival also provides a great opportunity for local residents to get out and enjoy Fremont Lakes SRA one more time before the winter.
“We hope everyone will want to get out there one more weekend and enjoy some free music,” Stein said. “You can camp and bring your own food and drink and it’s family friendly. The kids and adults can all just hang out and have a good time.”
More information about Continental Drift can be found on the Onken-Stein Records Facebook page.