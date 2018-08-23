It’s almost time for the 149th Nebraska State Fair.
The fair kicks off Friday in Grand Island and will continue through Sept. 3.
It will feature a wide variety of food, daily parades, a midway and carnival games, exhibits and numerous live entertainment acts.
The opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday which will feature a performance by the Fremont Bergan band.
Due to recent rain, two outdoor concerts – Kelly Clarkson and Sugarland – are being moved indoors to the Heartland Events Center located on the fairgrounds.
Clarkson’s performance will launch the 2018 Nebraska State Fair at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A judge on “The Voice,” Grammy-Award winner and inaugural season champion of “American Idol,” Clarkson has sold 25 million albums worldwide. Her hits include “Piece by Piece,” “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”
Country duo Sugarland will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Old Dominion, winners of the 2018 Academy of Country Music Vocal Group of the Year Award, will take the stage on Aug. 31.
Night Ranger, celebrating their 35th anniversary tour, will perform on Sept. 2. The ‘80s rockers have sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and had 10 No. 1 music videos on MTV. Their mega-hit ballad, “Sister Christian,” was followed by “Sentimental Street” and “Goodbye” and others.
Tickets may be purchased at www.statefair.org.
The Righteous Brothers, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will headline Older Nebraskan’s Day with a 2 p.m. show on Aug. 29. Christian artist Francesca Battistelli will present a 7:30 p.m. concert on Aug. 30.
“Both The Righteous Brothers and Francesca Battistelli have instantly recognizable and unforgettable vocals,” said Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director. “We know both groups will be ones that people can sing along with, and both will be great concerts.”
A multinational cast of Up with People will perform their newest production, Live On Tour, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. In the week leading up to their performance, the cast of 100 participants, representing 20 countries, will provide leadership and cultural programming at the Nebraska State Fair, and will take part in community service projects throughout Grand Island.
“Up with People is an amazing group that we’re excited to work with this year,” Jungck said. “Their mission is to bring the world together through service and music and they’ll demonstrate both of those while in Grand Island.”
Tickets are $6, plus gate admission, and are available at the Heartland Events Center Box Office or at www.etix.com.
Several local marching bands also will be entertaining visitors at the fair. In addition to Fremont Bergan, area schools which will be marching around the fairgrounds include: Yutan, 9:30 a.m., Saturday Cedar Bluffs, 10 a.m., Saturday Wahoo Neumann, 11:30 a.m., Monday Douglas County West, 11:15 a.m., Wednesday Arlington, 2 p.m., Wednesday Fremont Middle School, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 30.
Regular gate admission to the fair is $12 for those 13 and older, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. The fair also features special discount days with reduced-priced admission and midway rides.
To view a daily schedule of events and more information on these discount days, visit www.statefair.org.