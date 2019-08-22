From popcorn balls on a stick to dilly dogs, this year’s lineup of food options at the Nebraska State Fair is as eclectic as you can imagine.
Several new mouth-watering foods will be on tap for the 11-day fair which begins Friday in Grand Island.
“We have fantastic concerts, activities and competitions, but food is always a top attraction at Nebraska State Fair,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox. “Our new additions like the dilly dog, maple bacon mini donuts or a refreshing pineapple whip piña colada are sure to be on your must-try list.”
Here’s a sample of the new foods that will be dished up at the fair:
Fried Beef or Cheese Ravioli – sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Wicked Witch Sandwich – smoked pulled chicken smothered in Nebraska’s own Dorothy Lynch dressing and topped with jalapeños and the house coleslaw on a brioche bun.
Hillbilly Deluxe Burger – a seasoned steak burger topped with creamy mac and cheese, pickles, fried onion crisps and drizzled in house barbecue sauce on a brioche bun.
Baja Corn Dog – a hot dog fresh dipped in corn dog batter and slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise and crema and then sprinkled with tajín, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits.
Dilly Dog – a hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle and dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown.
Bourbon Chicken Bowl – sautéed chicken smothered in a super-secret sweet and tangy bourbon sauce with broccoli florets all piled high on a bed of steamed cilantro rice.
Sparky’s Wing Nuts – rocky mountain oysters or bull fries are lightly breaded and fried to perfection and served with a three-time world champion wing sauce.
Made it Myself Shaved Ice – flavor your own snowball at the Imagination Flavor Station with 60+ different flavors.
Shrimp Nachos – hot off the grill with sautéed shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes on top of a bed of crispy tortilla chips, topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with queso blanco.
Corn Pops – a popcorn ball on a stick that comes in three flavors: birthday cake, original and tootie fruity.
Pineapple Whip Piña Coladas – a tropical drink made with a state fair favorite, pineapple whip.
Pineapple Whip and Strawberry Whip Popsicles – pineapple and strawberry flavored refreshing treat to cool you off on a hot day.
Other new items include maple bacon mini donuts, jalapeño popper salad, corn on the cob, and four berry and tropical sunshine smoothies.
While you’re enjoying your choice of fair food, you can sit back and listen to numerous school marching bands which will be strolling around the fairgrounds.
Area bands set to perform at the state fair include: Cedar Bluffs, 11:15 a.m., Aug. 24; Fremont Bergan, 10:45 a.m., Aug. 26; Wahoo Neumann, noon, Aug. 26; Arlington, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 28; Douglas County West, 11:15 a.m., Aug. 28; Fremont Middle School, 12:15 p.m., Aug. 29.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Marching Band will be performing at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Steve and Jana Kruger of Arlington have been selected to serve as Celebration Parade Grand Marshals on Aug. 31. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the main intersection of the fairgrounds.
“Each year, we select individuals who represent what it means to be dedicated to agriculture and their community,” said Chelsey Jungck, State Fair Chief of Events and Entertainment. “These individuals continually go above and beyond and are worthy of our appreciation and distinction.”
Grand Marshals are selected through a nomination process and are honored one day at the fair.
The Krugers have served as horticulture superintendents at the Washington County Fair and Nebraska State Fair for 28 years. Steve has served on the State Fair board for 22 years, 14 of which were as president. Jane served nine years on the State Fair board, four of them as president. They originated the concept of the Grand Marshal Program at the Nebraska State Fair.
All concerts at this year’s fair will be held on the Bristol Windows Stage in the Heartland Events Center.
Concerts on sale for $48 per ticket include: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Aug. 23; Brett Eldridge with Devin Dawson, Aug. 24; Cody Jinks, Aug. 25; Whiskey Myers with Reckless Kelly, Aug. 26; Theory Of A Dead Man, Aug. 27; Bad Wolves, Aug. 28; Maren Morris, Aug. 30; Halestorm, Aug. 31, Little Big Town, Sept. 1.
Concerts on sale for $10 per ticket include: Cornell Gunther’s The Coasters, The Drifters and The Platters, Aug. 26; Zach Williams, Aug. 29; Trace Adkins, Sept. 2.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.statefair.org.
The Nebraska State Fair gates will be opening at 10 a.m. daily this year which the exception of Older Nebraskans Day when gates will open at 9 a.m. Buildings close at 9 p.m. daily, except on Sept. 2 when they will close at 7 p.m.
Admission for adults ages 13-59 is $12 on the weekends and $6 Aug. 26-29. Seniors age 60 and over will be admitted for $5 every day. Admission will be $3 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. Veterans will be admitted free on Sept. 2.